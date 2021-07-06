The 12-year veteran was released by the Tigers in June. He also has played with the Mets, Phillies, Rays, Nationals and Twins.
Ramos is a .271 career hitter with 134 homers and 527 RBIs in 981 games. The two-time All-Star won the Silver Slugger Award in 2016, when he batted .307 with 22 homers and 80 RBIs.
The Indians were off Tuesday after their game in Tampa Bay was postponed because of Tropical Storm Elsa. They’ll play a doubleheader with the Rays on Wednesday.
