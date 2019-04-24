Miami Marlins (7-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (12-10, second in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 6-4 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .321, last in the majors. Carlos Santana leads the club with a .478 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Marlins are 2-5 on the road. Miami is slugging .330 as a unit. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a slugging percentage of .491. The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Pablo Lopez earned his second victory and Alfaro went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Neil Ramirez took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with three home runs and is batting .253. Tyler Naquin is 6-for-35 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Alfaro leads the Marlins with four home runs and has seven RBIs. Brian Anderson is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (knee), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.