Cleveland Indians (70-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-46, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (4-2, 4.55 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (12-5, 3.61 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Twins are 27-15 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .334 is fifth in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the club with an OBP of .381.

The Indians are 33-19 in division play. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.70. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.28 earned run average. The Indians won the last meeting 6-2. Bieber recorded his 12th victory and Jose Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cleveland. Devin Smeltzer took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 32 home runs and is slugging .650. Eddie Rosario is 13-for-39 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 121 hits and is batting .300. Roberto Perez is 4-for-27 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Indians: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: (triceps), Sam Dyson: (bicep tendinitis), LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.