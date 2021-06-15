Reigning AL Cy Young winner Bieber (right shoulder strain) said increased pain prompted the Indians to place him on the 10-day injured list Monday. He has been bothered by shoulder irritation for most of the season, but became concerned when it extended to a different area of his upper arm. “That’s generally not a good sign,” said Bieber, who is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts. “It made things a little bit dangerous, a little bit sketchy, so we’re giving the shoulder a little break.”