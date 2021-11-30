He was an AL Gold Glove winner in 2020, and while primarily a second baseman, Hernández also appeared at shortstop, third base and in the outfield.
Hernández played his first seven seasons in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies before heading to Cleveland in 2020. He has a .270 career average with 70 homers and 335 RBIs.
Earlier Tuesday, the Nationals announced they had non-tendered right-handed pitchers Ryne Harper and Wander Suero and first baseman Mike Ford.
Washington is coming off a 65-97 record and last-place finish in the NL East. General manager Mike Rizzo tore down the roster at the trade deadline, sending away players such as Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber.
