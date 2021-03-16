He earned $1,092,593 in prorated pay from a $2.95 million salary.
Franco has a .253 average with 110 homers and 381 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Philadelphia (2014-19) and the Royals. He was originally signed for the Phillies by Koby Perez, now Baltimore’s senior director of international scouting.
Right-hander Hunter Harvey was placed on the 60-day injured list with a strained left oblique, opening a roster spot.
