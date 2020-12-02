General manager Jon Daniel said the team wanted more time to evaluate Santana as he continues his rehab.
“He’s been a pro for the two years he’s been with us and the door remains open depending on a variety of factors,” Daniels said.
Santana went to spring training in 2019 as a non-roster player before hitting .283 with 28 homers and 81 RBIs, with at least five starts at every infield and outfield position. He hit .145 with a homer and seven RBIs this year.
Herget (1-0, 3.20 ERA) pitched in relief in 19 of his 20 games. Heineman hit .154 with a homer and seven RBIs in 24 games.
