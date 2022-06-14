Injured Scherzer, deGrom moving closer to return with Mets

NEW YORK — Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are moving closer to a return for the National League East-leading Mets.
The 37-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is expected to throw a simulated game Thursday. Scherzer said he’s not ready to put a timetable on when he might return to the active roster.
“The way to describe this injury, the rehab of this, half the battle’s getting back to 90% and then the second half of this battle’s from 90% to 100%,” Scherzer said. “With the trainers here, we’ve done a great job of getting back to 90%, but I’m still in a fight there to try to get to 100%. We’ve done good work to get to this point, but I’ve still got a lot in front of me.”
DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, missed the second half of last season with a right elbow injury and hasn’t pitched this year due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. The 33-year-old right-hander threw 30 pitches Tuesday in his fourth bullpen session.
Mets starters rank 15th in the majors with a 3.95 ERA, though they are pitching to a 5.26 ERA in the 23 games since Scherzer was injured. That mark is inflated by the struggles of Tuesday’s starter, Chris Bassitt, who has a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts, as well as rookie spot starter Thomas Szapucki who gave up nine runs in 1 1/3 innings against San Francisco on May 25.
