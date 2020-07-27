BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.
The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 4.99 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.
INJURIES: Astros: Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).
Mariners: Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.