Phillies: All-Star C J.T. Realmuto sat out the first game of the doubleheader. ... RHP Aaron Nola is scheduled to start on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. The Phillies ace was scratched from his last start on Sunday in Boston due to contact tracing following 3B Alec Bohm’s positive COVID-19 test. Bohm is out until at least Wednesday. LHP Bailey Falter rejoined the club on Friday after also being sidelined on Sunday due to contact tracing. RHP Connor Brogdon is expected to rejoin the club on Saturday. ... INF Nick Maton was a late scratch after suffering a laceration of his right middle finger during batting practice. Torreyes started in his place at third base.