Recalled from New York’s alternate site before the game, Andújar entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and stayed in the game at third base. His single to right against Travis Lakins Sr. (2-2) made it 5-4, and Clint Frazier followed with an RBI single.

AD

Jonathan Holder (2-0) worked the eighth and Chad Green got three outs for his first save. Holder ran for himself after New York burned the designated hitter and scored on Andújar’s single.

AD

Facing the Orioles probably couldn’t have come at a better time for the Yankees, who had lost three of four and 10 of 14. The latter slide followed a 16-6 start and dropped New York out of first place in the AL East.

Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff homer for the Orioles, who erased a three-run deficit behind long balls by Rio Ruiz and Renato Núñez.

BLUE JAYS 8, RED SOX 7, 1st game

BOSTON — Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot and Toronto held off Boston in the opener of a doubleheader.

AD

The Blue Jays, pushing for a playoff spot, have won three straight and seven of nine.

Shaw went 3 for 4 with a double off the top of right field wall and single, Rowdy Tellez had two singles with a sacrifice fly and Randal Grichuk added a two-run single.

Yairo Muñoz went 3 for 3 with hit a two-run homer and RBI double for the Red Sox. They have lost five in a row, nine of 12 and fell a season-high 15 games under .500 for the first time since 2014.

AD

The Blue Jays had built an 8-4 edge before Boston rallied with three runs in the sixth.

A.J. Cole (2-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief and Anthony Bass got three outs in the seventh and final inning for his fifth save. Zack Godley (0-4) was the loser.

AD

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 1, 1st game

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice, Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot and Atlanta beat struggling Washington in the first game of a doubleheader.

The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost seven consecutive games. The NL East-leading Braves have won five in a row.

Nationals fielder Juan Soto was scratched less than an hour before the game because of a sore left elbow.

Darren O’Day (3-0) pitched a scoreless fifth. Austin Voth (0-5) was the loser.

TWINS 2, TIGERS 0, 1st game

TWINS 3, TIGERS 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

AD

MINNEAPOLIS — Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat for a doubleheader sweep.

AD

Astudillo started on second base with the eighth inning considered an extra inning due to the seven-inning doubleheader rule. Gonzalez hit a grounder up the middle and Detroit center fielder Derek Hill, making his major league debut, bobbled the ball, allowing Astudillo to score easily.

Sergio Romo (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh and Trevor May picked up his second save in four chances as Minnesota won its fourth straight game. Joe Jimenez (1-3) allowed Gonzalez’s hit to take the loss after Gregory Soto blew a save in the seventh.

In the opener, Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Randy Dobnak (6-2) bounced back with five scoreless innings. Matt Boyd (1-5) allowed consecutive leadoff homers for the third time in less than a month. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games Aug. 12 and 17.

AD

AD

REDS 4, PIRATES 2, 1st game

PITTSBURGH — Luis Castillo pitched six strong innings to pick up his first victory in nearly a year and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Castillo (1-5) struck out eight and walked two to earn his first win since Sept. 13, 2019. A 15-game winner and an All-Star last season, he had dropped seven straight decisions.

Nick Castellanos hit his 11th home run for the Reds, a solo shot off Steven Brault (0-2).