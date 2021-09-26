Twins: RHP Joe Ryan, who was placed on the bereavement list on Saturday, is scheduled to return to the rotation Thursday when he’ll start against the Detroit Tigers. “We don’t want him coming back and rushing him back into his start off of just playing catch while he’s away,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We want to make sure he’s able to settle in, throw a bullpen at some point when he returns and be ready to go.”