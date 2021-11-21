The 27-year-old, Japan’s 2019 Home Run Derby champion, has spent nine seasons with the Central League’s Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He hit .319 with 38 homers and 88 RBIs this season and has a .315 career average with 182 homers and 562 RBIs.
He won the 2019 Central League batting title, is a four-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner.
The starting right fielder on Japan’s gold medal team, Suzuki homered off the United States’ Anthony Carter as the hosts rallied to beat the Americans 7-6 during the Olympic tournament. He singled twice off Nick Martinez as Japan beat the U.S. 2-0 in the gold medal game.
Under 2017 changes to the posting system, the posting fee will be 20 percent of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5 percent of the next $25 million and 15 percent of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15 percent of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.
