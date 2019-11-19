Yamaguchi went 15-4 this season with 188 strikeouts and a .789 winning percentage, helping Yomiuri to its first CL pennant in five years.

He signed with the Giants before the 2016 season after leaving the DeNA BayStars as a free agent.

The posting system allows Japanese players under contract to negotiate with major league teams. If a contract is reached, their Japanese club receives a transfer fee based on a percentage of the value of the player’s contract.

