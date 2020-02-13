The Pirates are retooling following a last-place finish that led to an overhaul of the club’s leadership staff. New general manager Ben Cherington sent Marte to Arizona last month in exchange for two 19-year-old prospects.

Pittsburgh is set at the corner outfield spots with Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Reynolds can play center field but the Pirates are more comfortable with him in left. Guillermo Heredia and Jason Martin are in the mix for a utility outfielder role.

