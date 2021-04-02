The Athletics went 26-14 in division play in 2020. Oakland averaged 7.2 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 11 total triples last year.
The Astros went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team last year while averaging 8.0 hits per game.
INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right hip).
Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness).
