Brooks Raley and Ryan Pressly each pitched a perfect inning, with Pressly getting his third save.
Seattle did not move a runner past second.
Houston has won five of six to reach 12-11, a spurt that followed nine losses in 10 games.
Seattle has lost three in a row.
Yordan Álvarez had a sacrifice fly and Kyle Tucker an RBI single in a two-run fourth off Marco Gonzales (1-3), who allowed five hits in six innings with four strikeouts. Gonzales has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Mariners: INF Shed Long, Jr. (right shin stress fracture) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. … Seattle claimed INF Jack Mayfield off waivers from the Angels and optioned him to the alternate training site.
Astros: RHP Pedro Báez (right shoulder soreness) was transferred to the 60-day IL on Monday. “He had a setback where he had some tenderness in his shoulder, and … he’s been on not quite 30 days and doesn’t look like he would be back prior to the 60 (days), and we needed the spot,” manager Dusty Baker said. … LHP Framber Valdéz (left index finger fracture) is ahead of schedule on his rehab, according to pitching coach Brent Strom, but Strom would not give a timetable for when Valdéz might return.
UP NEXT
Houston RHP Zack Greinke (2-1, 2.76 ERA) will start against Seattle RHP Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.68) in the third game of the four-game series on Wednesday night.
