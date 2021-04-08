The Astros finished 19-21 against AL West Division opponents in 2020. Houston averaged 8.0 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 69 total home runs last year.
The Athletics went 26-14 in division play in 2020. Oakland hit .225 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 11 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Houston leads the season series 4-0.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness), Michael Brantley: (hand/wrist).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.