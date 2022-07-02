Jays 1B coach Budzinski leaves game for 'personal matter'

Placeholder while article actions load

The Blue Jays’ clubhouse was closed after the loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto released a brief statement addressing the situation.

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski and manager Charlie Montoyo left in the third inning of Game 2 on Saturday because of a personal matter involving Budzinski, the team said.

“As many of you are aware, Mark Budzinski left early in the game tonight,” the statement read. “He is dealing with a personal matter and Charlie and our coaches are with him. Out of consideration for Bud, we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time.”