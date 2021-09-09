Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle. There’s a chance he only misses one start. ... LHP Zack Britton had season-ending Tommy John surgery and also had a bone chip removed Wednesday. The typical Tommy John recovery is 12-18 months. ... RHP Gerrit Cole played catch two days after leaving a start with left hamstring tightness. He’s hoping to return to action early next week. ... RHP Michael King (right middle finger contusion) is exepcted to be activated Friday. ... OF Jonathan Davis was designated for assignment.