Jays' Mart�nez suspended 5 games for umpire confrontation

NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday for a confrontation with umpire Doug Eddings.
The 37-year-old Martínez began serving the suspension when the Blue Jays played at Milwaukee on Friday night.
A former minor league infielder, Martínez was hired by Toronto as a minor league coach in 2012 and joined the major league staff for the 2019 season.
___
