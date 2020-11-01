His contract also gives him the ability to opt out after the 2021 World Series.
Boston declined a $6.85 million option on left-hander Martín Pérez and opted to pay a $500,000 buyout to the 29-year-old, who became a free agent. Perez was 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts, striking out 46 and walking 28 in 62 innings in his first season with Boston after leaving Minnesota as a free agent. He had a $6 million salary, reduced to $2,222,222 in prorated pay.
Pérez joined outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rusney Castillo, and right-hander Collin McHugh as Boston players who became free agents.
