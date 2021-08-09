Twins: RHP Jorge Alcala was placed on the 10-day injured list with triceps tendinitis. Alcala has appeared in 45 games this season with a 5.11 ERA. Edgar García, who was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati on July 30, was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. García made his Twins debut on Monday with one run and one hit allowed in 2 1/3 innings. … 3B Josh Donaldson was out of the lineup for the third straight game with a right hamstring injury. … CF Byron Buxton, out since June 22 with a left hand fracture, completed a full workout on the field before the game. He ran, shagged flyballs and was expected to hit before the game.