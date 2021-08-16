White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodón (shoulder fatigue) threw from 90 feet. He could return during next week’s four-game series at Toronto. “That’s what we are kind of eyeing right now,” Rodón said. “Like I said, it’s kind of a day-by-day thing. Today I felt great. Tomorrow is going to be another great day. It’s just progressing and taking the steps and getting ready for if it’s Toronto, then Toronto.” ... OF Billy Hamilton (right oblique strain) is progressing really well, according to La Russa. “We’re going to really try to extend him in the workouts the next few days,” La Russa said. “My expectation is it’ll be good for him.”