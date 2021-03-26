Panik entered Friday hitting .296 during spring training with (8 for 27) with five RBIs.
Panik batted .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary.
The 30-year-old Panik will receive a one-year contract that pays $1.85 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. He will have the chance to earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 325, 400, 475 and 550.
Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays.
He was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year.
