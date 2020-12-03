Ross struck out 57 and walked 33 in 64 innings in 2019. He was set to earn a $1.5 million salary in 2020 before opting out.
Ross is 21-19 with a 4.29 ERA in 57 starts and 21 relief appearances over five big league seasons, all with the Nationals. He took the loss in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series against Houston.
___
