Rangers: C Jose Trevino slipped in the bathroom Tuesday morning and bruised his right forearm, likely sidelining him for a few days. X-rays were negative. If he’s not better by the conclusion of the series, Woodward said it could become an injured list scenario. ... OF Willie Calhoun underwent surgery in Arlington performed by Dr. Paul Hovis to repair a fractured ulna bone in is left forearm he sustained getting hit by a pitch Saturday. ... RHP Hunter Wood had a procedure on his pitching elbow Monday from Dr. Keith Meister that will sideline him a minimum of eight months.