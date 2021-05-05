Never a highly regarded prospect, he turned himself into Baltimore’s ace.
Wednesday, the 28-year-old left-hander became something more. In a 6-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Means pitched the Orioles’ first solo no-hitter since Jim Palmer shut down the Oakland Athletics in 1969. Baltimore had not held an opponent hitless since 1991, when Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson and Gregg Olson combined to do so against Oakland. It’s the sixth no-hitter in Orioles history.
All that kept Means from Baltimore’s first perfect game was Sam Haggerty reaching on a dropped third strike with one out in the third, and catcher Pedro Severino erased him trying to steal second. Means lowered his ERA through seven starts to 1.37.
“I never really thought I’d be here,” Means said. “I’d always write ‘MLB player’ when I was a kid on the sheet when they asked you what you wanted to do when you’re older, but I never thought it was a reality. And now that it is, and now I’m able to throw this, it’s crazy and I don’t even know how to describe it.”
The change-up that has been the backbone of his breakout carried the day. Means got 14 swings-and-misses with the pitch among his career-high 26 total. He finished with 12 strikeouts as he pitched from ahead throughout the afternoon, throwing first-pitch strikes to the first 17 Mariners he faced. When Means finally fell behind 1-0, J.P. Crawford nearly spoiled Means’s feat, but a sliding catch from center fielder Cedric Mullins got him through the sixth.
Having already staked Means to an early 2-0 lead, the Orioles’ offense added on from there. Pat Valaika hit his first homer in the seventh, and Trey Mancini broke the game open with a three-run shot in the eighth.
— Baltimore Sun