But he was a hard-luck loser Saturday. Randal Grichuk broke it open with a three-run homer after Means’s exit, and the Orioles (24-35) were unable to complete a rally.

Announced as Baltimore’s Opening Day starter, Means instead began the season on the injured list with arm fatigue. In his season debut, he flashed a spike in velocity from a campaign that made him the Orioles’ lone all-star selection and the runner-up for the American League rookie of the year award, but he failed to get results with the improved stuff.

His season paused again following the death of his father, Alan. Through six outings, Means had an 8.10 ERA.

But a conversation between Means and Manager Brandon Hyde, one in which Hyde told the 27-year-old he seemed to be pitching out of frustration rather than simply pitching, sparked a turnaround. Means followed with consecutive six-inning, one-run starts on a road trip through New York. Last week against the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays, he struck out 12 in 5⅔ innings, at one point tying the franchise record with seven strikeouts in a row.

He was on a similar run when the Blue Jays spoiled his no-hit bid. After a one-out walk to former Oriole Jonathan Villar in the first, Means retired 16 straight Toronto batters. From the last out of the fourth inning through the first of the sixth, he struck out five straight, but Jonathan Davis ended the streak by lining out to left on the 10th pitch of his at-bat.

Two pitches later, Biggio tagged an elevated slider out to right-center. It was Means’s 96th pitch, likely saving Hyde from the difficult decision associated with balancing a high pitch count with the pursuit of a no-hitter.

Means ended his second full season with a 4.53 ERA.