Sherman, 64, has lived in Kansas City for more than four decades, even after he bought a non-controlling interest in the Cleveland Indians. He founded, built and then sold a series of energy companies.

“He had a three-year indoctrination with the Indians. The Indians are regarded to be a very well-run and obviously very competitive on the field organization,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “I think the opportunity to function inside a quality major league organization gives John a unique opportunity to take over in Kansas City, not miss a step.”

Kansas City went 59-103, its second straight 100-loss season. Ned Yost, who led the Royals to their second World Series title in 2015, retired as manager and was replaced by Mike Matheny.

