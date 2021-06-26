Giants: 1B Brandon Belt was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right knee. Surgery is a possibility. “He understands that this is probably not a 10-day injury and he understands that there’s going to be a rehab process here, and I imagine that’s difficult,” Kapler said. “... I don’t think he’s in a particularly good space around this but I think that he also understands that it’s important that he keeps a mindset that he’s going to help us a lot this season and that the beginning parts of this rehab are going to be important for him to hit the ground running.” ... 3B Evan Longoria (sprained left shoulder) is beginning light baseball activity in Arizona. ... RHP Logan Webb (strained pitching shoulder) will pitch a simulated inning Sunday and could begin rehab games next week. ... INF Tommy La Stella jammed his throwing thumb in his recovery from a strained left hamstring. X-rays were negative but it’s likely keeping him out a few days from playing rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento.