During eight major league seasons that included stints with Houston (2013-15), Milwaukee (2016-18) and Baltimore (2018-19), Villar has a .259 average with 80 homers and 283 RBIs. Primarily a middle infielder, he also has played third base but not since 2016. He has 15 big league outfield appearances.
Right-hander Brad Brach was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. The 34-year-old reliever was 1-0 with a 5.84 ERA in 14 appearances last year in his second season with the Mets.
___
