Astros: RF Chas McCormick was scratched from the lineup about an hour before the game with soreness in his left hand. ... 3B Alex Bregman (left quadriceps strain) worked out at Minute Maid Park on Saturday after resuming his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday night. General manager James Click said he’ll return to play in Sugar Land on Sunday, but wasn’t sure how many more games he’ll need before he’s activated. ... RHP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder discomfort) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session in Houston on Sunday before beginning a rehabilitation assignment with Sugar Land next week.