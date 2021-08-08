Astros: DH Michael Brantley left the game for precautionary reasons in the third after being struck in the head and shaken up in the first inning on a collision with Andrelton Simmons at second base. Jake Meyers replaced Brantley. … RHP Rafael Montero exited in the eighth with an undisclosed injury. … 3B Alex Bregman (left quadriceps strain) returned to Houston on Sunday to give an update on his rehabilitation, manager Dusty Baker said. “We will talk to him and see what kind of progress he’s making physically and mentally about when we might activate him,” Baker said.