Red Sox: DH J.D. Martinez was scratched because of back spasms. Cora indicated Martinez likely will be out again on Saturday. ... In addition to Sale, INF Jonathan Araúz also was placed on the COVID-19 list. The team said Araúz has some symptoms, but he has tested negative multiple times. ... LHP Darwinzon Hernandez was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a right oblique strain. Hernandez pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Houck.