“It was just encouragement to keep playing, and that’s it,” Altuve said coyly.

It was Altuve who got the Astros back to the World Series with his walk-off home run in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, and it was Altuve who resurrected his team’s offense to help Houston win Friday’s Game 3 against the Nationals, 4-1. He was 2 for 5 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Washington still has a 2-1 edge in the series, but Houston now has some breathing room.

“The key was that we stayed confident,” Altuve said. “We didn’t panic. Yes, the first two games, we didn’t do some things, but we keep believing in us. And guess what? Tonight we went out there and we make it happen.”

A heavy-hitting Astros lineup had struggled at the plate of late, and most problematic was Houston’s output with runners in scoring position. In their eight games entering Friday night, they were 8 for 63 (.127) with runners in scoring position, but desperation jolted Houston into a 4-for-10 showing in Game 3. It helped that they were more aggressive, tallying four steals and hitting early in counts rather than worrying about making Nationals starter Aníbal Sánchez throw a lot of pitches.

“This team has been doing that the whole season, but I feel like in the postseason, we were just trying too much,” said catcher Robinson Chirinos, who hit a solo home run Friday night. “We were trying to be a hero, and that’s something we talked about on the plane [Thursday] — let’s have good at-bats and a good approach as a team and don’t try to do too much.”

While third baseman Alex Bregman, an AL MVP candidate, has acknowledged he has been “terrible” at the plate in the postseason, Altuve has been on a tear, entering Game 3 with a .358 batting average, a .414 on-base percentage and a .717 slugging percentage in October, a welcome change from a year ago when a knee injury had him slumping through the second half of the season.

“I don’t think anybody has any idea what this guy was going through at this time last year just to get himself ready to play,” Hinch said this week. “In the ALCS and the ALDS last year he was fighting through a lot. And we have some guys in our clubhouse that are fighting through a lot but not as much as José’s injured knee last year. So I think he’s huge for our organization on so many levels, from a makeup standpoint, from a clubhouse presence, from the middle-of-the-order-to-top-of-the-order bat to his defense, his energy on the bases.

“Everything that’s right about the Astros is José Altuve, and he’s our guy. We have a lot of stars on this team. The guy who’s been here the longest, the guy who arguably has the most impact around here is José. And so to have him playing at an elite level while we’re chasing this World Series title is somewhat expected around here if you’ve been around the Astros and around José, but it’s remarkable nonetheless.”

The Astros had a players meeting during the 2017 postseason, too, after the team lost three straight games to the Yankees in the ALCS to land on the brink of elimination. Carlos Beltrán and Brian McCann led that one, and it ultimately ended with the franchise’s first championship.

“Because we lost the first two games, we [weren’t] just going to give up,” Altuve said. “That’s not the team we are. Tonight we went out there, and we just passed the baton to the next guy. We keep playing.”

