Berríos made $620,000 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 25-year-old right-hander was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts last year for the AL Central champions, striking out 195 and walking 51. He started the Division Series opener against the New York Yankees and did not get a decision, allowing three runs — one earned — in four innings.