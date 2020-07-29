Reyes played for the Mets from 2003-11 and left as a free agent to sign a $106 million, six-year contract with the Miami Marlins. He was traded to Toronto after one season, then was dealt to Colorado in July 2015. Following a domestic violence incident involving Reyes and his wife, Reyes was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, then suspended without pay and wound up missing 59 days.
He was optioned to the minors by the Rockies and then released, and the Mets brought him back.
Reyes hit .283 with 145 homers, 719 RBIs and 517 stolen bases.
“José Reyes was without a doubt one of the most exciting players to ever wear a Mets uniform,” Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “There wasn’t a better sight for our fans than José pulling into third with a stand-up triple.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.