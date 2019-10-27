“There were couple moments where I was thinking about, ‘Oh, my God, I’m in the World Series pitching,’ ” Urquidy said.

His dominant outing lifted Houston to an 8-1 win over Washington and helped tie the Fall Classic at two games apiece. It also arguably returned the advantage to the Astros, who will have ace Gerrit Cole on the mound Sunday for Game 5 and are now guaranteed to return to Houston for a Game 6 and, if necessary, a Game 7.

Going into the series, the Nationals appeared to have the pitching advantage in Game 4 because they have a four-man rotation, unlike the Astros, who have leaned on three traditional starters this postseason in Cole, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke. Urquidy, a relative unknown on the national stage before Saturday, somehow outshined all three.

“Even his reaction to me telling him that he’s starting was just businesslike and ready to go. That was very impressive to me,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. “If you didn’t know who he was, I think this stage will make sure everybody knows who he is now.”

In the American League Division Series against Tampa Bay, Hinch opted to use Verlander on short rest in Game 4 rather than make it a “bullpen game” with a series of arms. The Astros went with the latter strategy in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, when Houston used seven pitchers in a 6-4 win.

“Every World Series game is a bullpen game, mostly. At some point, it feels like it,” Hinch said after Friday night’s Game 3, when he used five pitchers out of his bullpen.

Hinch said he didn’t consider Saturday a bullpen game because he was hopeful Urquidy could get the team through five or six innings, despite the 24-year-old not starting a game all postseason. The most he had thrown in October was 2⅔ innings, a 45-pitch outing against the Yankees in which he allowed a solo home run. While Urquidy’s numbers were nothing special this season — he had a 3.95 ERA in nine regular season games with the Astros and a 4.46 ERA 20 minor league appearances between Class AA and AAA — he is expected to be part of Houston’s regular rotation next year. Just 10 weeks ago, in a game with Class AAA Round Rock, Urquidy was dinged for 11 runs in just 4⅔ innings.

“When we sent him back down, it was really just sort of a gap in time where we needed to work on a few things,” Hinch said. “The strike throwing, we needed him to continue to evolve with that. He got beat up a little bit and had one blowup game in [Class AAA] that was unlike him. He had a lot of homers and a lot of hits and maybe took our advice to be in the strike zone a little bit too much.

“Then when he came back, I noticed that that didn’t really change him. That didn’t shy him away from the strike zone. It didn’t derail his confidence. He was able to handle the moment.”

He handled the moment just fine Saturday, too, and it seemed that Hinch might have pulled him too early, especially after reliever Josh James struggled to start the sixth, allowing Washington’s lone run. Through five innings, Urquidy had thrown just 67 pitches and didn’t walk a single Nationals batter, and Hinch said part of his rationale for yanking him at that juncture was to save him in case the Astros need him out of the bullpen later in the series.

It helped that Urquidy got early run support, with the Astros scoring two runs in the first and then adding two more in the fourth on catcher Robinson Chirinos’s homer. Third baseman Alex Bregman’s grand slam in the seventh gave Houston’s bullpen more breathing room.

“It was some insurance that our pitching staff deserved,” Bregman said. “They were fantastic all game.”

Urquidy said he got coffee with his mother, Alma, Saturday morning, and he admitted to feeling nervous before the game. The nerves dissipated once he got through the first inning, when he threw just 11 pitches. Less than 24 hours earlier, upon learning that he would be making his first postseason start — in the World Series of all stages — he said he was “living the dream.” Then he turned it into a reality.

