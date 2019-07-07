The Pirates’ Josh Bell has put it all together at 26, hitting .302 with 27 home runs and a major league-leading 84 RBI. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The maturation of Josh Bell began in the bowels of PNC Park, inside Pittsburgh Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle’s office late last summer. There, as the season wound down, Hurdle met with his first baseman, then 25, for a heartfelt one-on-one.

Bell had had a solid first full major league season in 2017, belting 26 home runs with a .255 batting average, but he hit only 12 homers with a .261 average in 2018. The Pirates knew Bell could and would hit for power; they just didn’t know what else he could become.

Hurdle and Bell agreed that he needed a transformation. In their conversation, Hurdle told him he would take Bell out of the lineup for a few days. He wanted him to consider the season, who he was in the batter’s box and the factors that got him here.

“Last year was hard,” Hurdle said. “Pitchers went after him. There were a lot of inconsistencies for him professionally. With the chat, I wanted him to ignite and have a strong finish. I haven’t taken him out of the lineup since.”

The conversation, Bell said, could be a defining moment in his career. It was “eye-opening,” he said, and it lit a fire that carried into the offseason and beyond.

The 2019 season brought a new version of Bell — the player who was told he might be part of a platoon this year if his production didn’t change, and the guy teammates once called “Tinker Bell” because he tweaked his batting stance so frequently.

At the all-star break, the switch-hitting Bell has not only exceeded expectations — he’s having one of the best seasons by a Pirates player in decades and is drawing comparison to Hall of Famer Willie Stargell. Bell has put it all together at 26, hitting .302 with 27 home runs and a major league-leading 84 RBI, earning him a spot in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday in Cleveland and in Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

In the offseason, Bell, who’s 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, went searching for things to fix. The result: He has the most extra-base hits (60) by a National League player at the all-star break — ever. He’s on pace for the third-most extra-base hits in a season all time, behind numbers Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig put up nearly a century ago.

“Hopefully the conversation [with Hurdle] will drive me through the rest of my career,” Bell said. “Last year, I fouled off so many pitches in the zone; I hit so many groundballs because they were beating me to the spot. This year, mistakes in the zone I’ve been hammering. Even stuff outside, I’ve been barreling up.”

Bell grew up in Irving, Tex., where he didn’t just become a switch hitter; his father, Earnest, made him into one. When Josh was 4 or 5, Earnest recalled, he put Wiffle balls on a tee in the backyard. Using a red plastic bat, Bell switched back and forth, thinking it was a game. By 8, he was up to about 100 swings from both sides — “every day, like a vitamin,” Earnest said.

Bell became a sought-after recruit, and he committed to the University of Texas. His mother, Myrtle, said he preferred to play in college, so he sent Major League Baseball an email, which was forwarded to teams, that indicated he would not sign if drafted in 2011. When he was selected in the second round, though, the Pirates were ready to make a splash: Bell spurned his college plans and signed a $5 million signing bonus, a record for a player taken outside the first round. He rose through the Pirates’ system and debuted in the majors in 2016.

After the Pirates missed out on the postseason for a third straight year this past fall, Bell flew to Southern California, where he planned to work out at agent Scott Boras’s facility and met hitting instructor Joe DeMarco. All of the changes were subtle, but the difference has been profound.

First, Bell showed his new hitting coach clips from at-bats in Class AAA and the big leagues. They saw a batter out of rhythm, hindered by too much movement — from the feet to his midsection to his head. The main thing keeping him on track was extraordinary hand-eye coordination. That was the only aspect of Bell’s swing they didn’t alter.

“Previously, he had to be perfect to catch the ball right because there were so many moving parts,” DeMarco said. “He was disconnected. The head was moving a ton. We tried to get him in a better position to start and land.”

The key change came in body positioning. Last season, Bell largely stayed low and wide. In the batting cage, he tried to stand more upright. He started his “load” — beginning movements in his swing — earlier to ensure he would be on time. He and DeMarco prioritized his back side, using his linebacker’s build to drive into the ground.

For nearly four months, Bell and DeMarco met four times a week, roughly two to three hours each day. Bell focused on connecting his back elbow with his back knee and back heel — getting “into and under the baseball,” he said. “Beat the ball to the spot.”

It has paid off.

“When he swings at strikes, he does damage,” Hurdle said. “He has a swing built to drive balls to all parts of the ballpark. He’s starting to find out who he is and what he is as a hitter. It’s incredible.”