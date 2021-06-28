Mead announced on April 16 he was quitting in mid-May. Idelson returned as interim president May 15 and will stay on the job until Rawitch starts, the Hall said Monday.
The 44-year-old Rawitch was hired by the Dodgers in 1995, worked in the marketing department for five years and switched to the public relations department.
He worked for BAM from 2001-02, returned to the Dodgers and was vice president of communications. Rawitch is in his 10th season with the Diamondbacks, his sixth as senior vice president of content and communications.
Rawitch was the 2018 winner of MLB’s 2018 Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence.
