Judge 2 homers, throws out runner, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a pair of opposite-field home runs and threw out a runner from center field, leading the New York Yankees over Cleveland 4-1 Friday night in the first trip to the Bronx by the renamed Guardians.
Judge put the Yankees ahead in the third inning against Eli Morgan (1-1) when he followed a two-out walk to DJ LeMahieu with drive into the right-field seats. Judge added a solo shot in the fifth.
Jameson Taillon (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in five innings, giving up Franmil Reyes’ home run in the fourth.
BRAVES 3, MARLINS 0
ATLANTA — Kyle Wright had a career-high 11 strikeouts in six dominant innings, Matt Olson doubled in two runs and Atlanta beat Miami.
Wright (2-0) allowed four hits with one walk. The right-hander has a 1.06 ERA after three starts.
Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save in four chances.
Trevor Rogers (0-3) allowed one unearned run on four hits in five innings.
CARDINALS 4, REDS 2
CINCINNATI — Paul Goldschmidt helped slow down rookie fireballer Hunter Greene, Steven Matz pitched one-run ball over five innings and St. Louis stretched Cincinnati’s skid to 10 games.
Goldschmidt had three hits and two RBIs. Both runs were charged to Greene (1-2), who walked four and was charged with three runs over 3 1/3 innings.
Matz (2-1) and the bullpen made the lead stick. Giovanny Gallegos allowed a run in the ninth but finished for his fourth save.
PHILLIES 4, BREWERS 2
PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, Bryce Harper got two key hits and Philadelphia stopped Milwaukee’s four-game winning streak.
Harper started the Phillies’ rally in the eighth with a single, and Castellanos and Realmuto followed with singles to load the bases against Aaron Ashby (0-2). Bohm drove Brad Boxberger’s 2-2 pitch to right to score Harper and Castellanos and put Philadelphia in front 3-2. Johan Camargo followed with an RBI single.
Corey Knebel pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.
Nick Nelson (1-0) didn’t allow a run in the eighth.
GIANTS 7, NATIONALS 1
WASHINGTON — Austin Slater smacked a three-run homer as part of a seven-run second inning against Patrick Corbin, and San Francisco cruised past Washington.
Slater, hitting .105 coming into the game, lined Corbin’s 2-1 sinker to right-center with one out to make it 4-0.
Brandon Crawford capped the scoring with a three-run double to left-center. Corbin (0-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while recording just five outs.
Jakob Junis (1-0), called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Sacramento, tossed five scoreless innings of relief in his Giants debut.
RED SOX 4, RAYS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings and Boston beat Tampa Bay.
Michael Wacha (1-0) gave up two runs on three hits, including two homers by the Rays’ Wander Franco, in five innings to get his first win for Boston.
Matt Barnes got Franco on a groundball for his first save after Jake Diekman walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth.
Corey Kluber (0-1) gave up four runs on 11 hits in five innings.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports