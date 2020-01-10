AD

Paxton, a 31-year-old left-hander, went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in his first season after the Yankees acquired him from Seattle, going 10-0 in his final 11 regular season starts and 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in three postseason starts. He made $8,575,000 last year and is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

The 27-year-old Sánchez batted .232 with 34 homers and 77 RBIs, his defense improving at times but lapsing at others. He was out with a strained left calf between April 10 and 24 and a strained left groin between July 23 and Aug. 10. Sánchez hit .129 in the playoffs with one homer, three RBIs and 16 strikeouts in 31 at-bats. He made $669,800.

The Yankees won’t need any arbitration hearings after also agreeing to deals with right-handers Luis Cessa, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder and Tommy Kahnle; left-hander Jordan Montgomery and third baseman Gio Urshela.

