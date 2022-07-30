Judge hits 42nd, 2nd-fastest to 200 HRs as Yanks beat Royals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday. Judge’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games. The 6-foot-7 slugger has 42 homers this season.

DJ LeMahieu homered and had an RBI single, and Matt Carpenter homered for the 15th time in 40 games for New York, which won its third straight after dropping a pair of games to the New York Mets.

Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortes (9-3) allowed two runs in five innings. He struck out five and walked two for the AL-leading Yankees

Jonathan Heasley (1-6), who was reinstated from the injured list prior to the game after missing 17 games with right shoulder tendonitis, allowed six runs over 3 1/3 innings in his first start since July 9.

BLUE JAYS 5, TIGERS 3

TORONTO — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored twice and Toronto beat Detroit for its 11th win in 14 games.

Guerrero stayed in the game after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Detroit’s Derek Law in Toronto’s four–run sixth.

Trevor Richards (3-1) got two outs to earn the win and Jordan Romano finished for his AL-leading 23rd save in 26 chances.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added an RBI single and Bo Bichette added a sacrifice fly for Toronto.

Law (0-1) allowed four runs, all unearned, in one inning. Riley Green and Kody Clemens each drove in a run in the fifth and Jonathan Schoop added an RBI single in the sixth for the Tigers.

RAYS 6, GUARDIANS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz homered as Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid with a win over Cleveland.

Corey Kluber (7-6) allowed four runs and eight hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts in six innings. Pete Fairbanks earned his second save.

Andrés Giménez homered for the Guardians, who are 5-5 on an 11-game road trip.

Zach Plesac (2-9), winless over his last nine starts, gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings. Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a fifth-inning double.

BREWERS 6, RED SOX 4

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster, Eric Lauer pitched five innings of one-run ball for his first victory in over a month and Milwaukee sent Boston to its 13th loss in 16 games.

Omar Narváez and Tyrone Taylor each added a solo shot, and Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are 7-1 since the All-Star break.

Christian Vázquez and Xander Bogaerts each had an RBI single for Boston, which is last in the AL East and has dropped seven of nine in a season-long 10-day game homestand.

