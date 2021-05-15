Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton (left quad tightness) was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. “This is something that is going to be a day-to-day situation,” manager Aaron Boone said. ... SS Gleyber Torres won’t be able to come off the COVID-19 list earlier than the mandated 10 days. “He’s positive and quarantining and in Tampa still,” Boone said. ... LHP Zack Britton, who underwent elbow surgery in March, threw a simulated game Saturday. “He was really encouraged,” Boone said. Britton is on track to begin his minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday.