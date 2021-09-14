Yankees RHP Sal Romano injured a finger on his pitching hand trying to grab a comebacker by Kevin Gutierrez in the ninth. Romano was put back on the roster before the game when RHP Brooks Kriske was designated for assignment. Aroldis Chapman came in to finish. ... RHP Domingo Germán threw two scoreless innings with two hits and four strikeouts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and could be with the Yankees late this week. He hadn’t pitched since July 31 due to right shoulder inflammation.,