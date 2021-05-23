Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton (strained left quadriceps) took batting practice. He is eligible to be activated Tuesday. ... LHP Zack Britton, recovering from surgery on March 15 to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow, was to throw a bullpen on Sunday or Monday, then start a rehab assignment, most likely with Double-A Somerset. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Britton will need about five rehab outings, with two days off after each of his first two outings, then one each after his next three.