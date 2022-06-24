The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Judge, Yankees agree to $19 million deal, avoid hearing

June 24, 2022 at 12:59 p.m. EDT
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge gestures to teammates after hitting a single to drive in the winning run during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK — Slugger Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a $19 million, one-year contrtact, avoiding an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday.

Judge can make an additional $250,000 for MVP and $250,000 for World Series MVP.

Judge is in the middle of perhaps his best season, batting .304 with 27 homers and 53 RBIs in 68 games for the major league-leading Yankees. He hit a game-winning RBI single during New York’s 7-6 victory over Houston on Thursday night.

Judge and the Yankees were scheduled for an arbitration hearing. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 were admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

