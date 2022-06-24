Judge, Yankees agree to $19 million deal, avoid hearing

NEW YORK — Slugger Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a $19 million, one-year contrtact, avoiding an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday.
Judge and the Yankees were scheduled for an arbitration hearing. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 were admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
