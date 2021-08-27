Yankees: INF Gio Urshela came off the 10-day injured list after missing 23 games with a strained left hamstring. He started at third batting eighth. ... SS Gleyber Torres (sprained left thumb) has increased his baseball activity with Double-A Somerset and is expected to begin a rehab assignment Sunday. ... RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain) rejoined the Yankees and is set to start Monday on the road against the Angels. ... LHP Zack Britton, dealing with a sprained pitching elbow, is scheduled to be examined Monday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine the next steps and whether to have surgery. ... RHP Luis Severino, who had Tommy John surgery in late February 2020, has been cleared to start his throwing program again after ElAttrache evaluated him.