Guerra, who turns 35 in January, became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He has three years, 155 days of major league service and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. The deal includes a club option for 2021, and if that is declined Guerra would be eligible for salary arbitration.
———
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.